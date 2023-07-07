MADISON, Wis. -- Construction will soon be under way at Elver Park, as crews work to redesign the park's disc golf course and install a cricket pitch. Parks Division staff said those changes were born out of input from park users.
"There's quite a community of cricket players in the City of Madison," planning and development manager Ann Freiwald told News 3 Now. "They approached us and we found the space for it."
The new pitch at Elver Park will be Madison's second. There is also a cricket pitch in Fitchburg at Gunflint Trail Park.
The Elver Park pitch will replace two soccer fields that are currently located at the base of the large hill in the middle of the park. Crews will install a concrete pad in the middle of the field that will be covered with artificial turf. The new field is expected to be ready next year.
"It won't look like much of a change to the untrained eye," Freiwald said. "But the playing field is round so that'll be a little different."
While the changes to the field may be somewhat subtle, the changes to the disc golf course won't be. Holes No. 2-4 will be redesigned so players will no longer have to throw across the hill.
"It’s going to eliminate the potential for disc golfers to have to wait for people to get out of the fairway," Jason Vroman, who oversees Madison's disc golf courses, said. "It’s going to make for a better disc golf experience initially off the bat."
Much like the new cricket pitch, the change was brought on after calls from the community.
"It’s been a concern that’s been brought up by park users on both sides, both the disc golf community and those folks wanting to utilize the hills," Vroman said.
The Parks Division worked with a contractor to reimagine the course, and construction is expected to begin later this year. Vroman said the goal is to maintain a challenging course while also enhancing players' experiences.
"Our hope is to make a course available for everybody to utilize," Vroman said. "So, anyone from a beginner disc golf player all the way up to the championship level."
The course will remain open while the redesign is taking place. The commuter path that runs from McKenna Blvd. to South Gammon Road is also set to be repaved.
