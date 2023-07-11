Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis brings his message to Wisconsin.

MADISON, Wis. — Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis made stops in Hartland and Lake Geneva Tuesday as part of a fundraising swing through Wisconsin. 

The closed-press events included Republican megadonors like Richard and Liz Uihlein, according to an event flyer obtained by WisPolitics.com. It also comes as political scientists say the Florida governor is working to build momentum for his presidential run. 