MADISON, Wis. — Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis made stops in Hartland and Lake Geneva Tuesday as part of a fundraising swing through Wisconsin.
The closed-press events included Republican megadonors like Richard and Liz Uihlein, according to an event flyer obtained by WisPolitics.com. It also comes as political scientists say the Florida governor is working to build momentum for his presidential run.
"I think at this point, the DeSantis campaign just wants some good news," said University of Wisconsin-La Crosse political scientist Anthony Chergosky. "A visit to Wisconsin is well worth Ron DeSantis' time at this point because he just needs to refocus his campaign, he needs to reset his campaign."
Chergosky pointed to lackluster national polling figures that show DeSantis in a consistent second place behind former President Donald Trump. A FiveThirtyEight average of Republican 2024 primary polls shows Trump yielding 49.8% of the primary vote, with DeSantis taking 21%. The remainder of the field is in single digits.
"When a candidate announces their bid for the presidency, typically we see their numbers go up," Chergosky said. "For DeSantis, by and large, his numbers have gone down since he announced his campaign."
It is a different story in Wisconsin for DeSantis, however, where he is at least neck-and-neck with the former president, according to the latest Marquette University Law School Poll. In one head-to-head matchup against Trump, the poll shows DeSantis ahead 57%-41% over Trump in the key swing state.
"I think at this point, the DeSantis team just needs some positive news," Chergosky said, "and I think they can find that in Wisconsin, because a lot of key Wisconsin Republicans are hostile or skeptical when it comes to Donald Trump and are very eager for an alternative."
Tuesday's visit marks the second time in a matter of months that DeSantis has visited Wisconsin. Chergosky said to not expect to see the rest of the field make frequent stops in Wisconsin, however, due to how late the state casts its presidential primary votes compared to states like Iowa.
"Wisconsin has a minor role at best in the party nomination process in picking the nominee for the political parties for president… Wisconsin is perhaps the most important state in the general election." he said.
The state will, for instance, host the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee next year and because of that will host the first Republican presidential primary debate next month.
