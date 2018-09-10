Deputies find evidence of meth manufacturing, arrest 2

Green County Sheriff's Office Jordan Douglas and Kristie Sweeney

Green County Sheriff's Office Jordan Douglas and Kristie Sweeney

TOWN OF SPRING GROVE, Wis. - Two Brodhead residents were arrested Friday after Green County sheriff’s deputies found evidence of methamphetamine manufacturing, according to a release.

Green County deputies and members of the Stateline Area Narcotics Team executed a search warrant in the 300 block of Town Center Road in the town of Spring Grove after a lengthy investigation by SLANT and the Green County District Attorney, officials said.

Jordan E. Douglas, 23, and Kristie J. Sweeney, 29, were arrested as a result of the search.

After finding evidence related to meth manufacturing, deputies secured the scene until a DEA contractor was able to come for hazardous material cleanup, according to the release.

A search warrant was executed Nov. 30 at the same residence, which resulted in Douglas being arrested after similar evidence was found, officials said.

Douglas faces tentative charges of manufacturing meth, possession of meth precursors, possession of meth waste, possession of marijuana – party to a crime and party to a crime of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also arrested on a felony bail jumping charge.

Sweeney was arrested on tentative charges of conspiracy to manufacture meth, conspiracy to possess meth precursors, conspiracy to possess meth waste, party to the crime of possession of drug paraphernalia and party to the crime of possession of marijuana.