Department of Transportation to host public meeting on Dodge County bridge rehabilitation

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will host a public meeting to discuss an upcoming bridge rehabilitation project.

According to a news release, the meeting on a plan for the County B (Ganske Road) and County M northbound off-ramp structures over Highway 151 in Dodge County will happen Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Beaver Dam Municipal Building.

The release said the proposed project involves overlays and minor repairs to the County B bridge and County M northbound off-ramp structure.

The overlay would enhance safety and durability of a bridge deck and help resist damages incidental to winter maintenance.

Construction is scheduled for 2022 but could occur as early as 2021, the release said. During construction, the County B bridge will be closed and traffic will be detoured. The County M bridge off-ramp and Highway 151 will remain open with lane restrictions in place at certain times.

