Ever hear of "text neck?" It's the result of looking down at our phones when scrolling or texting, straining the neck muscles over a long period of time. Taking a break from social media helps relieve neck pain and gives your eyes a break from bright screens.
People may also be more connected than ever through social media, but a 2018 University of Pennsylvania study found that people who limit their time on social media experience less depression and feelings of loneliness.
Taking a break from social media will give you better sleep, too. Research suggests that nighttime use of social media is driven by FOMO (fear of missing out), and keeps people scrolling longer at night instead of going to sleep.
MADISON Wis.-- The Department of Health Services on Monday announced a new peer support call service through UpliftWI.
The service helps people with mental health and substance abuse issues start their recovery journey. Experts said people struggling with mental health and substance abuse often feel isolated. Now, people are one call away from getting the help they need.
On the other end of the line a peer support provider will answer the call. The providers have personal experience with recovery and are trained and certified to help.
UpliftWI wants people to feel comfortable and reassured. They are there to help the caller take steps in the right direction.
“It’s kinda like calling your best friend but much much better because they’re somebody who’s really trained,” DHS' Kenya Bright said.
The UpliftWI help line can be reached at 534-202-5438. More information can be found on their website.