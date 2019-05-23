Democrats want fire foam pollution standards

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A group of Democratic lawmakers are introducing a bill that calls for the state Department of Natural Resources to establish standards and monitoring requirements for pollution from fire-fighting foam.

Five Democrats including Sen. Mark Miller and Rep. Chris Taylor unveiled the bill at a news conference in Green Bay flanked by Gov. Tony Evers and DNR Secretary Preston Cole.

The bill would require the DNR to establish acceptable levels of polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, which are found in fire-fighting foam. The measure also calls for the DNR to set up monitoring requirements for PFAS, set criteria for certify laboratories to test for PFAS.

Republicans who control the Legislature have introduced their own bill limiting the use of foam that contains PFAS.

