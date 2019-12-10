Democrats unveil 2 articles of impeachment against Trump

Copyright 2019 CNN

WASHINGTON - Democrats have announced two articles of impeachment charging President Donald Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The charges announced Tuesday stem from Trump's pressure on Ukraine to announce investigations of his political rivals as he withheld aid to the country. Earlier Tuesday, Trump tweeted that he did "NOTHING" wrong and that impeaching a president with a record like his would be "sheer Political Madness!"

The case against Trump was laid out at a daylong House Judiciary Committee hearing on Monday

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.