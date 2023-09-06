MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Democratic party, in coalition with a handful of groups, announced Wednesday they are targeting a public pressure campaign against Republican legislators to persuade them to vote against impeaching a state Supreme Court justice.
Justice Janet Protasiewicz, who was elected as the court's newest liberal justice this April, has been the target of Republicans over comments she made during the campaign that the state's legislative maps are "rigged."
Any change to the current maps would all but certainly dilute Republican power in the state Legislature, as the GOP holds a near two-thirds majority across both chambers despite Wisconsin being split roughly 50-50 between parties during statewide elections. Republicans are asking Protasiewicz to recuse herself over the comments she made during the campaign, threatening to impeach her if she does not.
Democrats decried the threat as an attempt to overturn the results of the April Supreme Court election, which flipped the court to a liberal majority for the first time in more than a decade, and lays the groundwork to overturn the state's abortion ban.
"Since the founding of our state in 1848, no state legislature has ever introduced articles of impeachment in order to nullify a vote by the people of Wisconsin to gain partisan advantage," Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler said.
"It's a thought that for most of our state's history has been unthinkable. Now it has been publicly floated as a threat and an act of political extortion by Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos," he added.
The campaign will include voter outreach through knocking doors, text messages and public events, according to Wikler. He said the state party, and additional groups he declined to name, would spend a combined $4 million on the campaign.
The state Democratic Party mentioned they would look specifically to put pressure on Republicans in districts that voted for Protasiewicz this spring. Wikler stopped short of saying the party would launch recall efforts against those Republicans.
"All this does is prove that Justice Protasiewicz and the Democrat Party are one and the same," Vos said in a statement. "We fully expect Justice Protasiewicz will recuse herself from handling a case where she has pre-decided the outcome and the Democrat party is fully involved."
