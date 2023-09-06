Wisconsin Republicans are coming under fire over a possible attempt to impeach the state's newest Supreme Court justice.

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Democratic party, in coalition with a handful of groups, announced Wednesday they are targeting a public pressure campaign against Republican legislators to persuade them to vote against impeaching a state Supreme Court justice. 

Justice Janet Protasiewicz, who was elected as the court's newest liberal justice this April, has been the target of Republicans over comments she made during the campaign that the state's legislative maps are "rigged."