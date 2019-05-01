Livestream

Democrat Tip McGuire wins Wisconsin Assembly special election

Posted: May 01, 2019 10:58 AM CDT

Updated: May 01, 2019 11:01 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Democrat Tip McGuire has won a special election for a vacant Wisconsin Assembly seat in the Kenosha area.

McGuire defeated Republican Mark Stalker based on unofficial results in the Tuesday election. McGuire's victory gives Democrats 36 seats in the Assembly, while Republicans hold 63.

The special election was called after former state Rep. Peter Barca resigned to become secretary of the Department of Revenue.

McGuire, 31, lives in Somers and is an assistant district attorney in Milwaukee County. The 64th Assembly District he will represent includes sections of Racine and Kenosha counties and has been represented by a Democrat for decades.

Unofficial results showed McGuire easily winning with about 61 percent of the vote, compared with 39 percent for Stalker, a former Kenosha school board member.

