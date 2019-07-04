Dells resorts are hopeful for big turnout for holiday weekend

Ralph Freso/Getty Images

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. - Resorts in the Wisconin Dells say they're hopeful for a large turnout over the course of the next four days, part of the holiday weekend.

According to the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau, tourism brought more than $500,000,000 during the summer of 2018, with a large portion centered around Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and Labor Day.

"People are more likely to be outside when it's hot outside and nice and sunny," said Leah Hauck of the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau. "Water parks are one of the hottest trends right now in family travel."

Noah's Ark General Manager Mark Whitfield said he hopes to see close to 225,000 visitors to the park between Thursday and Sunday.

"July Fourth is generally the start of the ramping up for the summer season," he said. "For the park, when July Fourth falls on a Thursday, people take a four-day weekend. It's great for us, and when the weather is as great is it is, it helps out all the businesses."

