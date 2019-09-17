Delays expected on I-39/90 southbound near Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. - I-39/90 southbound near Beloit will be restricted to one lane until 5 p.m. Tuesday to allow construction crews to complete repairs after erosion from recent rainfall, according to a news release.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said backups and delays are expected south of the County S/Shopiere Road interchange. Transportation officials are urging drivers to plan ahead and consider alternate routes on their travels.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.