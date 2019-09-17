LIVE NOW

News 3 Now at Noon

BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Man shot and killed brother in hunting-related incident in rural Dodge County, authorities say

News

Delays expected on I-39/90 southbound near Beloit

By:

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 11:01 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 11:01 AM CDT

BELOIT, Wis. - I-39/90 southbound near Beloit will be restricted to one lane until 5 p.m. Tuesday to allow construction crews to complete repairs after erosion from recent rainfall, according to a news release.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said backups and delays are expected south of the County S/Shopiere Road interchange. Transportation officials are urging drivers to plan ahead and consider alternate routes on their travels.

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration