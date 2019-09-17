Delays expected on I-39/90 southbound near Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. - I-39/90 southbound near Beloit will be restricted to one lane until 5 p.m. Tuesday to allow construction crews to complete repairs after erosion from recent rainfall, according to a news release.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said backups and delays are expected south of the County S/Shopiere Road interchange. Transportation officials are urging drivers to plan ahead and consider alternate routes on their travels.
