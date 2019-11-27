Delays, cancellations out of O'Hare and MSP could impact local travelers

MADISON, Wis. - Travelers flying out of Dane County Regional have a lot to be Thankful for but it’s a different story in other airports. As of Wednesday morning all flights out of Dane County Regional are on time.

United flight 725 was delayed by about 30 mins and will now depart at 7:30 a.m. to O’Hare. While weather is favorable here both Chicago and Minneapolis have several delays and even cancellations.

The issues out of O’Hare and Minneapolis St. Paul could impact local travelers especially those with connecting flights.



