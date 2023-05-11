MADISON, Wis. -- A DeForest woman has been sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison after trying to buy a gun for someone who wasn't allowed to have one.
Taylor A. Kratochwill-Loomis was sentenced in federal court this week after previously pleading guilty in January to making false statements to police after being accused of trying to make a "straw purchase" of a gun in Sun Prairie in 2021.
According to federal prosecutors, Kratochwill-Loomis tried to buy a Glock at Top Pack Defense in Sun Prairie on November 30, 2021 for a man who was banned from buying a gun because of his age and the fact he was facing felony charges at the time. Authorities say the man was waiting in a car in the parking lot while Kratochwill-Loomis tried to buy the gun.
Staff at the store ultimately refused to sell her the gun because they suspected she was lying on the required purchase forms about buying the gun for herself. She and the man waiting in the car then drove to a nearby Cabela's store in Sun Prairie, where she again tried to buy a Glock, only to be stopped by Sun Prairie police.
Kratochwill-Loomis and the man were ultimately arrested after being interviewed by investigators.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.