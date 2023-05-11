Wisconsin federal court house

MADISON, Wis. -- A DeForest woman has been sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison after trying to buy a gun for someone who wasn't allowed to have one.

Taylor A. Kratochwill-Loomis was sentenced in federal court this week after previously pleading guilty in January to making false statements to police after being accused of trying to make a "straw purchase" of a gun in Sun Prairie in 2021.

