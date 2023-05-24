DeForest OWI statistics

Days before Memorial Day, DeForest police say they have already arrested nearly as many impaired drivers in 2023 as they did in all of 2022 (Courtesy: DeForest Police Department)

DeFOREST, Wis. -- The Village of DeForest's police department says it has already arrested nearly as many impaired drivers as it did all of last year in less than five months.

DeForest Police Chief James Olson says his officers arrested a total of 56 impaired drivers in 2022. As of May 23, officers have already arrested 54 impaired drivers in 2023.

DeForest OWI statistics table

