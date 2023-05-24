DeFOREST, Wis. -- The Village of DeForest's police department says it has already arrested nearly as many impaired drivers as it did all of last year in less than five months.
DeForest Police Chief James Olson says his officers arrested a total of 56 impaired drivers in 2022. As of May 23, officers have already arrested 54 impaired drivers in 2023.
"In reviewing our Data Driven Approach to Crime and Traffic Safety strategy, several alarming trends came to the forefront, and we need to proactively address these issues," Chief Olson said in a statement Wednesday morning.
The data is leading the DeForest Police Department to announce "Operation Safe Summer," an initiative focused on increasing safety on the community's highways. As part of that push, the department will be teaming up with the Wisconsin State Patrol to increase the number of eyes on the road in the DeForest area.
"Partnering with the State Patrol brings another well trained and highly motivated asset to our community and increases the chance of success. I welcome the men and women of WSP in this effort and thank them for making themselves available to assist local law enforcement," Chief Olsen said in a statement Wednesday.
In addition to ramping up enforcement on impaired driving, the department will keep a close eye on drivers who are speeding, not stopping at stop signs or lights, not yielding to pedestrians, or driving in other unsafe ways.
"With kids out on their bikes and more people out using our shared spaces, it’s our goal to ensure that everyone who wants to be near or on a roadway can do so safely," Chief Olsen said.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.