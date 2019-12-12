DeForest High School student taken into custody for having fake handgun

File photo

DEFOREST, Wis. - A DeForest Area High School student was taken into custody Wednesday for having a fake handgun.

According to a news release from the DeForest Police Department, police were sent to the high school at about 10:40 a.m. at the request of school staff.

Officers were told that school officials had been in contact with two male students regarding a theft that happened on the property during school hours.

During an investigation, a 15-year-old boy was found with a fake handgun that closely resembled a real firearm.

The release said the high school was put under a "hold and secure" order to keep the "integrity of the investigation."

The student was taken into custody and brought to the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center. The release said charges for possessing a dangerous weapon on school grounds was referred to the county's district attorney's office.

The 15-year-old student and a 14-year-old male student were issued municipal citations for theft.

The student did not display the firearm, and officials did not use force during the incident. DeForest police said that the incident was an isolated one and that there is no threat to the community.

No injuries were reported.

