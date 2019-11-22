DeForest High School preps for upcoming state championship with rally

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

DEFOREST, Wis. - The DeForest community met at BB Jack's Restaurant on Thursday to prepare for a run at a state football championship game Friday.

DeForest High School will play at 10 a.m. Friday against Menasha High School at Camp Randall for the Division 3 State Championship. DeForest has gone 13-0 this season, undefeated.

At the football team's rally Thursday, players said they plan to bring another win to their school.

DeForest's pom pom squad and members of its pep band cheered on the football team. Football team coaches and high school seniors on the team spoke about the season's final game, and for the seniors, their final game of high school.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.