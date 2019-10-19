DeForest beats Waunakee for Badger North title

DeForest won the Badger North title with a 35-13 win over Waunakee.

DeForest - DeForest ran past Waunakee 35-13 to claim the Badger North Conference title.

Trey Schroeder had two passing touchdowns and one rushing score for the Norskies.

DeForest finishes the regular season 9-0. Waunakee finishes 8-1.

Playoff pairings will be announced Saturday morning.