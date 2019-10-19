DeForest beats Waunakee for Badger North title
Norskies finish the regular season 9-0
DeForest - DeForest ran past Waunakee 35-13 to claim the Badger North Conference title.
Trey Schroeder had two passing touchdowns and one rushing score for the Norskies.
DeForest finishes the regular season 9-0. Waunakee finishes 8-1.
Playoff pairings will be announced Saturday morning.
Local And Regional News
- Badgers lead Fighting Illini 13-7 at half
- Local musicians come together to form Coyote Brother
- Police searching for bank robber
- Regarding recent rescan for watching News 3 Now over air
- Police respond to burglary, find partially breached garage door
- Local Mod Pizza, Best Buddies team up to promote workplace inclusivity