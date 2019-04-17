DeForest Area High School band, choir to honor Capt. Cory Barr at concert

Capt. Cory Barr

DEFOREST, Wis. - The DeForest Area High School band and choir will honor Capt. Cory Barr at their spring concert, according to a news release from the district.

Barr was a firefighter, local business owner and father. He was killed in an explosion in downtown Sun Prairie last summer. He co-owned The Barr House with his wife, Abby Barr, and was the captain of the Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department. The Barr House, along with several other businesses, was destroyed in the explosion.

Band director Brandon Bautz has known Abby Barr since college, which means they have been friends for about 18 years.

"I wanted to do something nice for Abby and honor her husband and his sacrifice," Bautz said. "I also wanted to provide the students with a valuable learning opportunity and that you can find strength through community."

Abby Barr went in to the students' class and shared stories about the type of person her husband was and took questions from students.

The concert will be at the DeForest Area High School Performing Arts Center on May 2 at 7 p.m. The band and choir students will perform the piece "Hymn to the Fallen" in honor of Cory Barr. The concert is free to the public.

The music department also sent invitations to the DeForest and Sun Prairie fire and police departments.

