Deer adding insult to drought's injury on some Minnesota farms

With dry land surrounding the Justin Nelson's family farm, he thinks the deer population is looking for new food sources. Recently, they hopped the electric fence to get to their pepper crop.

ELK RIVER, Minnesota (WCCO) -- While some areas saw brief rain showers this weekend, it wasn't enough to relieve drought conditions across the state.