Deep fryer catches on fire at popular restaurant on Madison's east side

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The deep fryer at a popular restaurant on Madison's east side caught on fire Thursday night.

The fire broke out at Ha Long Bay on Williamson Street around 10:30 p.m., according to the Madison Fire Department.

Employees initially tried to put out the fire with extinguishers but were unsuccessful. Firefighters put out the fire with another dry chemical extinguisher.

Public Health Madison-Dane County is expected to send an inspector to the restaurant Friday.

This incident comes after the restaurant was closed for four months after a 68-year-old man drove an SUV into the restaurant in early May 2018.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.