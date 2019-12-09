Deep freeze headed for Wisconsin, Minnesota, Dakotas
DULUTH, Minn. - A wintry storm system is expected to generate 10 inches of snow or more near Lake Superior before a deep freeze settles into the region.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin Monday.
The port cities of Duluth and Superior, Wisconsin are still digging out from more than 20 inches of snow last weekend.
Near record cold temperatures are expected to descend on the region after the snow moves out.
Forecasters expected the high temperature to stay below zero in Fargo, North Dakota Tuesday and Wednesday.
Blowing and drifting snow was making travel difficult in South Dakota where some schools have delayed the start of classes Monday
