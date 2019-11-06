Decision on F-35 jets at Truax Field expected in spring 2020

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The decision on whether F-35 jets will be hosted at Truax Field is expected to be announced in spring 2020, according to a news release.

Nov. 1 marked the end of the public comment period on the draft Environmental Impact Statement, which sought the public's opinion on the U.S. Air Force's decision to pick Truax Field as its preferred home for the new jets, according to the release. Support for the F-35s has been mixed.

"Thank you to the members of the community, local and regional leaders for participating in the EIS and NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) process in regards to the selection of Truax Field as the proposed alternative for basing the next operational squadron of F-35As," 115th Fighter Wing commander Col. Erik Peterson said. "We are grateful for the tremendous amount of public involvement and support for the 115th Fighter Wing, our mission and our airmen. We truly value the feedback and input shared by all members of the community as well as our local, state and federal elected officials."

The EIS is governed by the National Environmental Policy Act and followed by the federal government nationwide to consider the feasibility of certain actions, according to the release.

If Truax Field is selected to host the F35s, the jets would start to arrive in 2024, the release said.

