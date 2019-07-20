News

US 51 near Edgerton back open after fallen tree closed all lanes

By:

Posted: Jul 20, 2019 04:21 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 04:43 PM CDT

EDGERTON, Wis. - Both directions of U.S. 51 at Jacobus Road near Edgerton are back open, after being blocked for a hour. 

The Rock County Sheriff's Office said a fallen tree from a recent thunderstorm caused the closure.

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration