US 51 near Edgerton back open after fallen tree closed all lanes

EDGERTON, Wis. - Both directions of U.S. 51 at Jacobus Road near Edgerton are back open, after being blocked for a hour.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office said a fallen tree from a recent thunderstorm caused the closure.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.