Death of Cottage Grove man found in cornfield ruled accidental, police say

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. - The death of a Cottage Grove man found in a cornfield in January is now considered accidental, according to Marshall Police Chief John Nault.

The body of Kurt Meyer, 47, was found in the field around 10 a.m. on Jan. 17. Officials had been investigating the death as a homicide, but Nault's news release said the investigation is now closed.

A report from the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said the accidental death was caused by long exposure to the weather and intoxication.

Meyer was reported missing Jan. 12. A resident said he found the body while taking his dog out.

People close to Meyer were concerned that he left his house without his winter jacket and cigarettes, according to court documents. One friend reported that they were supposed to meet Meyer at a bar to play darts but Meyer never showed.

The Division of Criminal Investiation, the Cottage Grove Police Department, the Marshall Police Department, the Dane County Sheriff's Office and the Dane County Coroner's/Medical Examiner's Office all participated in the now-closed investigation. Pending further or new information, the incident will remain closed by the investigating agencies.

Officials said anyone with further information about this incident can call the Marshall Police Department at 608-655-3533.

