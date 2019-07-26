Death investigation underway for missing Wisconsin brothers, Missouri man faces charges

Clinton County Sheriff's Office

BRAYMER, MO - A death investigation is being conducted for two Wisconsin brothers who went missing in Missouri on Sunday.

According to KCTV, Nicholas Diemel, 35, and Justin Diemel, 24, went to Missouri for their cattle business. Friends and family were unable to contact them after they missed their flight to Wisconsin. A missing person investigation was eventually opened.

A man from Braymer, Missouri was charged with tampering with the brothers' rental truck Friday. The rental truck was found abandoned in a parking lot Monday with the key still in ignition.

Garland Joseph Nelson, 25, faces one count of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

The charging documents said Nelson told police Tuesday that he drove the brothers' rental truck and parked it in the commuter lot.

Police received a fax from the rental company that stated Nicholas Diemel was the only authorized person for the rental car.

Clinton County officials said law enforcement conducted searches in both counties. Authorities have searched buildings, ponds and other areas with no results.

Officials said Friday that a suspect connected to the case is in custody, but police would not disclose the suspect's identity.

