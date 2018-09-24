Death in West Allis investigated as a homicide
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Police and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating a death in a Milwaukee suburb.
WTMJ-TV reports the medical examiner says the death in West Allis is being investigated as a homicide. The medical examiner was called to an intersection where the body was found about 2:30 a.m. Monday.
