Death in West Allis investigated as a homicide

Posted: Sep 24, 2018 07:08 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 24, 2018 07:08 AM CDT

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Police and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating a death in a Milwaukee suburb.

WTMJ-TV reports the medical examiner says the death in West Allis is being investigated as a homicide. The medical examiner was called to an intersection where the body was found about 2:30 a.m. Monday.

