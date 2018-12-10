Deadline to apply for FEMA flood damage aid is 1 week away

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin residents have one week left to register for federal disaster assistance for damage caused by the historic flooding in August and September, according to a release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The deadline for residents in Crawford, Dane, Juneau, La Crosse, Marquette, Monroe, Richland, Sauk and Vernon counties is Dec. 17, officials said.

According to officials, community members who experienced any sort of damage should be encouraged to apply before the deadline.

"If they have any type of damages, even if it was seepage in their basement, register with FEMA," said Small Business Administration spokesperson Angel Class. "People have to be proactive. They have ot register with FEMA, and if FEMA refers them to the SBA, they must continue the process."

FEMA said that 1,777 assistance applications across the state have already been approved, with $7.913,971 in recovery funds going to individuals and households.

Residents can register online, by using the FEMA app or by call 800-621-3362, according to the release. The phone lines are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

Disaster Recovery Centers in Dane and Vernon counties will be open the rest of this week to help residents needing additional assistance, officials said. Both locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will permanently close Friday at 2 p.m.

Dane County’s DRC is at 2413 Parmenter St. in Middleton.

The deadline to apply for Small Business Administration assistance is also Dec. 17. To register with the SBA, residents can call 800-659-2955.

