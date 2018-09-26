Dead crow in Jefferson County tests positive for West Nile

image from RAL Mosquitoes (Atlanta)

image from RAL Mosquitoes (Atlanta)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - A dead crow found in Jefferson County has tested positive for the West Nile virus.

The Jefferson County Health Department said it is the first bird in the county to test positive for the virus in 2018.

County health officials began testing for West Nile virus in birds in May.

West Nile virus can spread to humans if they are bitten by an infected mosquito.

“The positive bird means that residents of Jefferson County need to be more vigilant in their personal protective measures to prevent mosquito bites,” said Gail Scott, the director and health officer for the Jefferson County Health Department.

A dead crow in Jefferson County has tested positive for West Nile. The Jefferson County Health Department recommends following these steps to protect yourself from the virus. Posted by Stephanie Fryer Journalist on Tuesday, September 25, 2018

The majority of people who are infected with West Nile virus do not get sick. Those who do usually experience mild symptoms that include fever, headache, muscle aches, rash and fatigue.

According to the Health Department, less than 1 percent of people infected with the virus get seriously ill.

Since 2001, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has monitored the spread of West Nile virus among wild birds, horses, mosquitoes and people.

If you ever find a dead or sick crow, blue jay, or raven call the Dead Bird Reporting Hotline at 1-800-433-1610. #news3 #WestNile — Stephanie Fryer (@stephfryermedia) September 25, 2018

DHS will continue surveillance for West Nile virus until the end of the mosquito season. To report a sick or dead crow, blue jay or raven, call the Dead Bird Reporting Hotline at 1-800-433-1610.

