De Pere deaths ruled a murder-suicide
DE PERE, Wis. - Police say a woman fatally shot her husband before turning the gun on herself over the weekend at their De Pere home.
WLUK-TV reports authorities have identified the bodies found Sunday night as those of 64-year-old Sharon Linzmeier and 65-year-old Gerald Linzmeier. Officers say they discovered the couple in their bedroom after family members called police and asked them to check on their welfare.
Investigators say both had gunshot wounds from a small-caliber handgun, which was found at the scene. Police have ruled the deaths a murder-suicide.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Ixonia woman convicted of helping felon following homicide
- 102-year-old UW-Madison organization sews seeds of support, sisterhood
- How trip to Ghana 400 years after trans-Atlantic slave trade changed this man's perspective on life
- 1 child killed, 2 hurt in Milwaukee hit-and-run crash
- Study shows correlation between alcohol-dense areas, emergency calls
- Life-size Candyland celebrates quality after-school programs