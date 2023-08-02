Madison
MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Juneau County Sheriff's Office in their search for a missing woman who hasn't been seen since the Fourth of July.
Leya Stewart, 43, went missing in the area of 43rd street in the Township of Lemonweir near Mauston.
She was last seen wearing black shorts, a dark colored shirt and no shoes, according to a press release.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you should call the Juneau County Sheriff's Office at 608-847-5649.
