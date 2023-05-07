GLENWOOD, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating after they said a Sheriff's deputy was shot and killed in St. Croix County Saturday evening.
According to the DCI, St. Croix County Sheriff's deputies were responding to a report of a drunk driver in a ditch at around 6:15 p.m. when a deputy reported shots fired.
DCI officials said the deputy was shot and taken to a local hospital where they later died. The suspect fled from the scene and was found dead in a wooded area with a gunshot wound.
Officials said there is no ongoing threat to the community. The DCI is investigating the incident with help from the Wisconsin State Patrol and Wisconsin State Crime Lab. Investigative reports will be turned over to the St. Croix County District Attorney.
The St. Croix County deputy is the fourth law enforcement officer to die in the line of duty in Wisconsin this year, Wisconsin Professional Police Association Executive Director Jim Palmer said. That's the most in one year since 2000.
In a statement to News 3 Now, Palmer called the high number of officer deaths so early in the year "alarming."
"It deeply impacts every officer that puts on a badge and the loved ones that watch them depart each day to fulfill that vital public service," Palmer said. "Our entire law enforcement community is in a state of profound mourning."
Palmer and the WPPA called on Wisconsin's lawmakers to use the state's budget to better support officers, saying more needs to be done.
"The cost of not doing so - for our officers and the communities that rely upon them - is immeasurable," Palmer said.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.