DEFOREST, Wis. -- The head of the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families warned Thursday the state could see more child care facilities close when federal pandemic-related funding runs out.
During a visit to the Yahara River Learning Center in DeForest, DCF Secretary Emilie Amundson said the decision by Republican lawmakers on the state's Joint Finance Committee not to fund the pandemic-era Child Care Counts program was "disappointing," adding the child care industry was already struggling before COVID-19.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers had included $340 million in state funding for the program in his budget proposal, but it did not make the cut.
"Even pre-pandemic, we knew that the child care industry was on the precipice of a real collapse, and what the Child Care Counts program did during the pandemic is it gave us a space to test something," she said. "What we found was a dramatic improvement in the stability of centers through the last few years, so while this was a pandemic relief program, it really was a pilot for something that I think is needed long term to help sustain this industry."
Once the federal funding runs out in roughly six months, Amundson said the state may not only see facility closures but also rate increases and more difficulties with staff hiring and retention.
She stressed stakeholders need to keep the topic of child care at the forefront as work continues on the state's biennial budget.
Democrats have repeatedly advocated for the program, holding multiple rallies calling for it to be funded as Evers proposed.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.