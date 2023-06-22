Emilie Amundson
WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

DEFOREST, Wis. -- The head of the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families warned Thursday the state could see more child care facilities close when federal pandemic-related funding runs out.

During a visit to the Yahara River Learning Center in DeForest, DCF Secretary Emilie Amundson said the decision by Republican lawmakers on the state's Joint Finance Committee not to fund the pandemic-era Child Care Counts program was "disappointing," adding the child care industry was already struggling before COVID-19.