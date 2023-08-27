Dazed Day car show and music festival raises money for child care Aug 27, 2023 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A car show Saturday helped raise money to keep kids safe COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. MARSHALL, Wis. -- With cool cars, cold drinks and live music, Dazed Day had everything that makes up a great Wisconsin summertime Saturday.The car show and live music festival celebrated the 1993 cult classic film "Dazed and Confused." The goal was to raise money to support area kids through funding first responders."There mainly outlying EMS units are gonna get the pediatric-sized equipment they need from shows just like this," organizer Matt Hofeldt said.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Pursuit involving semi-truck snarls traffic on EB I-90/94 in Juneau County Friday 'It didn't seem real': Couple experiences fire less than a day after buying new home Baraboo furniture store closing its doors after 118 years in business Brewers principal owner is optimistic about stadium negotiations, wants to keep team in Milwaukee Freeport woman arrested for OWI after crashing into Monroe building Latest News Dazed Day car show and music festival raises money for child care Freedomfest brings pride to Baraboo SSM Health dedicates trees to lost infants Deep-sea ‘hot tubs’ help octopus moms hatch their eggs faster Why do we say tall instead of small? How Starbucks created its own language for ordering coffee More News