A car show Saturday helped raise money to keep kids safe

MARSHALL, Wis. -- With cool cars, cold drinks and live music, Dazed Day had everything that makes up a great Wisconsin summertime Saturday.

The car show and live music festival celebrated the 1993 cult classic film "Dazed and Confused." The goal was to raise money to support area kids through funding first responders.