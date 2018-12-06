Daytime, nighttime lane closures expected on Verona Road as crews wrap up 2018 season
MADISON, Wis. - Daytime and nighttime lane closure are scheduled to begin on Verona Road Wednesday night as crews start to wrap up operations for the 2018 season, according to a Department of Transportation release.
Lane closures are expected in both directions between Raymond Road and County Road PD/McKee Road, officials said. Crews will remove and replace pavement markings on the northbound and southbound lanes ahead of upcoming winter weather.
"Our goal is to get our counter-directional traffic away from each other for the winter," Project Manager Mark Sponem said. "So, if some accident takes place due to any snow or ice conditions, drivers would be in a safe position. So, that's our big move here."
Scheduled closures
- Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Thursday
- Northbound Verona Road traffic will be shifted to new northbound lanes between Williamsburg Way and Raymond Road
- Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Crews will be working on the southbound lanes
- Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Friday from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Saturday
Lane closures are also anticipated on County Road PD through Friday near the Verona Road intersection, officials said.
Sponem said the cold weather could push any road closures into next week.
