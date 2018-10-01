David Villa named new head of Wisconsin Investment Board

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin state investment board that is charged with managing nearly $118 billion in assets, including pension funds for current and retired state workers, has a new leader.

David Villa was named Monday as the new executive director of the State of Wisconsin Investment Board. He has led the investment board's chief investment officer since 2006.

He will continue to serve as chief investment officer while also working as the executive director.

The executive director job became open in July after Rick Smirl left for the private sector after just six months on the job.

The vast majority of the assets managed by the board, $107 billion, is with the Wisconsin Retirement System. The WRS is the ninth largest public pension fund in the country.