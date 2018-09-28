DATCP warns of Brewers ticket scammers

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

MADISON,Wis. - As the Brewers advance to the playoffs, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is warning fans about fake ticket scams.

Brewers playoff tickets became available Friday morning, and according to DATCP, fake ticket scams have become a problem around this time in the past.

Consumers looking to biy third-party resale tickets should be on the lookout for fraudulent or fake tickets, DATCP said. Too-good-to-be-true ticket deals could include ticket printouts or photocopies.

Requests to pay by wire transfer or prepaid debit card can also be a tip-off that tickets may be fake, DATCP said.

According to DATCP, reputable tickets purchased from Major League Baseball sales channels such as the Brewer's website, ticket office or the official MLB Ballpark app are the best way to avoid scams and frauds.

If Brewers fans decide to purchase secondhand tickets, however, DATCP recommends they utilize StubHub or the designated Ticket Resale Zone adjacent to Helfaer Field.

When interacting with third-party dealers, DATCP said buyers should ensure the tickets include the correct date, time and location in addition to checking for fake seats and low-resolution graphics.

Buyers should request to meet in a safe place, such as at a police station, DATCP said.

When paying, using a credit card rather than cash, check or debit can also provide protection to buyers, DATCP said.

If buyers receive fake tickets, DATCP said they will not be allowed to enter Miller Park.