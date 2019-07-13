DATCP helps Bliss Flow Yoga members find answers

MADISON, Wis. - Former members of Bliss Flow Yoga still have questions after the studio's sudden closure on July Fourth. The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is trying to find the answers.

Bliss Flow Yoga studio permanently closed over the holiday weekend with no warning, only an email with little explanation after the fact. Members who recently renewed their annual memberships are out money and are concerned if they’ll get it back. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/ipfQ6vIChj — Gabriella Bachara (@GabbyBachara) July 8, 2019

DATCP is conducting a complaint review process to try to mediate the situation between the business and consumers.

"It allows us to look at the details behind their contracts, the situations they're in, and make determinations if they are in violation of state law," Jerad Albracht, Division of Trade and Consumer Protection communications specialist, said.

One part of the review process is to determine if the business was required to file proof of financial responsibility, which is necessary for fitness centers, according to Albracht.

"We are not yet able to just say definitively how the business should be classified," Albracht said.

In Wisconsin, a fitness center is defined as an establishment that assists patrons in physical exercise, in weight control or in figure development, including but not limited to a fitness center, studio, salon or club.

In the meantime, Harbor Athletic Club will honor Bliss Flow Yoga memberships until Aug. 31.

"We are sorry that Bliss Flow members no longer have their studio to practice in, and we welcome them to our studios in hope that they'll enjoy their practice in our facility," Courtney Weis, director of wellness studios, said.

Patrons need to provide proof of membership to Bliss Flow Yoga to have access to both the main club and the wellness studio. Some classes, including hot yoga, have additional fees.

