DATCP gives moving tips, lists resources for tenant rights

Courtesy of jez`/Flickr

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection gave moving tips and listed resources for tenant rights Friday.

A news release from the DATCP provided documents that renters can use to learn more about things such as security deposits.

Tenants can learn more about their rights by downloading the DATCP's free fact sheet. The document touches on security deposits, evictions and other rental-related topics.

To get even more information, the landlord and tenant guide has details for both property owners and renters.

“There are a number of financial risks and legal requirements to consider for those heading into or leaving rental properties – especially with regard to their security deposits,” said Lara Sutherlin, administrator for the Division of Trade and Consumer Protection.

“To receive as much of the security deposit as possible at the end of a lease, a renter should take the time to get educated about their responsibilities in the transaction and the steps they need to take when moving into or out of a rental," Sutherlin said.

The DATCP gets more than 1,000 complaints every year from tenants and landlords, with most issues involving security deposits.

The DATCP recommends completing a check-in sheet once you get the keys for your lease, along with taking photos of any damages in the unit when you first arrive.

The release also said the landlord must give you the name and address of someone to contact for maintenance problems.

As far as moving out, the DATCP suggests asking your landlord for a preliminary walk-through of the unit. This gives you a chance to assess specific things that need to be cleaned or repaired to prevent security deposit deductions.

The release adds that providing your new address will make receiving your security deposit a faster process. You can also take pictures of the property during your final walk-through to document the condition that you left it in.

If you have questions about tenant rights or issues related to security deposits, call the Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-422-7128 or send an email to datcphotline@wi.gov.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.