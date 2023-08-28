As students head back to school in the coming weeks, health professionals are encouraging vaccinations for young students. For kindergarteners in Wisconsin, that could prove to be even more important based on recent trends.

The nationwide median rate of kindergartners with vaccine exemptions nearly doubled between the school years ending in 2012 and 2022, per estimates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.