MADISON, Wis. -- As students head back to school in the coming weeks, health professionals are encouraging vaccinations for young students. For kindergarteners in Wisconsin, that could prove to be even more important based on recent trends.
The nationwide median rate of kindergartners with vaccine exemptions nearly doubled between the school years ending in 2012 and 2022, per estimates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As presented in a graphic on Axios, Wisconsin has the highest rate of vaccine exemptions in the Midwest.
"The more exemptions that there are, especially in kindergarten, the less protected we are as a community, the less protected children are in schools," said Michael Niles, a public health strategist with the Rock County Public Health Department. He works in the communicable disease unit.
As of 2022, Idaho (9.8%), Utah (7.4%) and Oregon (7%) had the highest median kindergarten vaccination exemption rates. With Wisconsin at 6.7%, the state doesn't have the worst exemption rate, but it still something on the Rock County Health Department's radar, along with the rest of the state.
"We aren't necessarily concerned, we are hoping to get those rates higher," Niles said. "There's a lot of work to do to get those rates up."
While COVID-19 vaccination is not required for young children attending public school anywhere in the U.S., it appears that concerns over that shot may be fueling broader vaccine skepticism among a relatively small but growing number of parents, according to Axios.
Niles said the pandemic severely limited the ability to provide services because of diminished staffing capacity, people working from home, less funding available for people to get their children vaccinated, and a variety of other factors.
"There are concerns with misinformation and potentially general distrust among the public," Niles said. "I do think a lot of that really stems from the availability of service, and the lack of a lot of services that were available before the pandemic that are no longer available to us."
As the first day of school nears for many students, Niles encourages parents to get their children vaccinated.
"Getting your child vaccinated remains a top priority, so that they can stay in school and they don't miss any school days, because that also has a lot of negative effects on children as well," Niles said.
If you're looking to get your child vaccinated, there are plenty of upcoming clinics in our area.