Darlington police looking for missing 75-year-old
DARLINGTON, Wis. - The Darlington Police Department is looking for a missing 75-year-old man.
Police said Robert Corley was last seen around noon Monday and has not returned home since.
He is driving a 1997 Dodge truck with silver trim and license plate EL1538. He was also wearing blue jeans, a blue jacket and a blue hat.
Anyone with information about Corley's whereabouts is asked to call the Darlington Police Department at 608-776-4444.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Three bodies found inside Kiel home
- 'It's not about veterans. It's not about us': Gold Star Family shares what Memorial Day really means
- State, Kiel police investigate deaths of 3
- Upcoming weekend will have free outdoor activities in Wisconsin
- 14-year-old killed in capsized canoe accident identified
- Police: 48-year-old man nearly rear-ends squad car, faces 4th-offense OWI