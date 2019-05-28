News

Darlington police looking for missing 75-year-old

DARLINGTON, Wis. - The Darlington Police Department is looking for a missing 75-year-old man. 

Police said Robert Corley was last seen around noon Monday and has not returned home since. 

He is driving a 1997 Dodge truck with silver trim and license plate EL1538. He was also wearing blue jeans, a blue jacket and a blue hat. 

Anyone with information about Corley's whereabouts is asked to call the Darlington Police Department at 608-776-4444. 

