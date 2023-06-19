DARLINGTON, Wis. -- Darlington police arrested a man last week in connection with a months-long investigation into child sexual assaults, officials said Monday. He is one of five men arrested as part of the investigation.
Ruben Hernandez-Alarcon, 24, of Darlington is charged with repeated sexual assault of a child, online court records show.
Police said a group of men had sexual contacts with a group of girls they were acquainted with, including one as young as 12. The assaults are believed to have been isolated incidents. Some of the men lacked proper documentation to be in the United States and were also referred to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
In March, Darlington police announced 26-year-old Jose Argenis Hernandez-Hernandez had been arrested in connection with the investigation. Online court records show he was charged with two counts of first-degree child sexual assault, two counts of child enticement, using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and resisting an officer.
During an initial court appearance in April, his cash bond was set at $5,000. Not guilty pleas were entered on all counts during an arraignment last month.
Javier Mora-Cervantes, 48, was charged in April with soliciting a child for prostitution. Online court records indicate his cash bond was initially set at $4,000 however he failed to appear at a preliminary hearing in May and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
The warrant was canceled earlier this month and his cash bond was raised by $2,500.
Jose Noel Lopez-Ortiz, 30, was charged in March with second-degree sexual assault of a child. During an initial appearance, his cash bond was set at $5,000.
Online court records show Lopez-Ortiz failed to appear at an adjourned initial appearance in April, his cash bond was forfeited and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
A 19-year-old man was also arrested, police said, however online court records do not show that he has been charged with a crime.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.