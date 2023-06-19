Police Lights Flashing 2

Police Lights Flashing 2

DARLINGTON, Wis. -- Darlington police arrested a man last week in connection with a months-long investigation into child sexual assaults, officials said Monday. He is one of five men arrested as part of the investigation.

Ruben Hernandez-Alarcon, 24, of Darlington is charged with repeated sexual assault of a child, online court records show.