'He was dying': Police say riding lawnmower nearly crushed Darlington man

DARLINGTON, Wis. - Police say a Darlington man is lucky to be alive after he was pinned by a riding lawnmower Friday morning.

Bryan Brice was mowing the lawn when he was trapped in an embankment and became pinned underneath the machine. Darlington Police Chief Jason King said that Brice's cellphone saved his life.

Brice called police before he lost the ability to speak. When first responders arrived at the home on East River Street, he was pinned underneath the mower and unable to breathe because of the weight of the machine on his chest.

"He was dying. He couldn't breathe and the lawnmower was crushing him," King said. "He's very lucky to be alive."

First responders were able to free Brice and transport him to Memorial Hospital.

Brice is now home and recovering. King said that while in the long-term his injuries are minor, the situation was extremely serious. If Brice had not been able to call emergency responders, it may have been too late before someone found him.

"The only reason he is alive is because had a cellphone," King said. "He was able to dial 911 before he lost his ability to speak,"

Police are using this incident as an opportunity to remind people to always carry a cellphone when mowing the lawn.

"Always carry a cellphone with you while mowing," the Darlington Police Department posted on its Facebook page. "This man is alive because his personal safety rule is to always have his cellphone with him while mowing, just in case."

