Darlington man in custody following Beloit car chase

BELOIT, Wis. - A Darlington man is in custody following a car chase that began at a parade in downtown Beloit on Friday night.

According to a post from the Beloit Police Department's Facebook page, the man, whom police identified as Curtis L. Metz, 38, drove into the Grand Lighted Holiday Parade route and through the barricades at Grand Avenue and Park Avenue. Police said Metz also drove past a squad car with illuminated lights.

The post said an officer used his hands to hit the front of the man's truck as an attempt to make him stop. Authorities said Metz came to a stop but refused to follow orders or speak with the officers, and he instead drove off into the parade route.

Rather than chase Metz directly, officials tried to steer him away from the parade. Authorities used stop sticks along the street once Metz was out of the parade route.

Officials said no injuries were reported at the parade.

The driver went into South Beloit and into a cornfield near Prairie and Rockton roads in Winnebago County, Illinois. The truck was eventually stopped between two trees.

Metz was arrested and faces possible charges of a fifth offense OWI, knowingly fleeing an officer, driving after revocation of his license, obstructing an officer and reckless driving.

