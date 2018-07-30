Darlington K-9 tracks down domestic violence suspect, officer catches the arrest on body camera

Photo courtesy of Darlington Police Department

DARLINGTON, Wis. - Darlington police credited Kilo, one of their K-9s, with tracking down a domestic violence suspect who had fled into a swampy area Saturday.

Two officers were dispatched to Blanchardville to find a man who had several warrants out for his arrest, according to a Facebook post from the Darlington Police Department. After dispatching Kilo, the officers were led to a wooded area with thick foliage where the suspect was found and arrested.

One of the officers even caught the arrest on his body camera.

Police said the K-9 program, which is funded entirely by donations, "is a great benefit to the entire area."