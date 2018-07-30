News

Darlington K-9 tracks down domestic violence suspect, officer catches the arrest on body camera

Posted: July 30, 2018 06:54 PM CDT

Updated: July 30, 2018 06:54 PM CDT

DARLINGTON, Wis. - Darlington police credited Kilo, one of their K-9s, with tracking down a domestic violence suspect who had fled into a swampy area Saturday.

Two officers were dispatched to Blanchardville to find a man who had several warrants out for his arrest, according to a Facebook post from the Darlington Police Department. After dispatching Kilo, the officers were led to a wooded area with thick foliage where the suspect was found and arrested.

One of the officers even caught the arrest on his body camera.

Police said the K-9 program, which is funded entirely by donations, "is a great benefit to the entire area."

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Never miss another story. Sign up here for Channel3000.com email newsletters and have local news delivered right to you every day. It’s quick and free to sign up.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration