Darlington braces for more flooding

Oct 03, 2018

PHOTOS: Flooding closes schools, roads in Darlington

DARLINGTON, Wis. - Already dealing with significant flooding, Lafayette County officials are expecting water levels to rise.

Water is covering a portion of the downtown area. The bridge on Main Street is shut down. It serves as the main way to get through town. School officials canceled class in Darlington as a result.

The National Weather Service expected the Pecatonica River to crest at just less than 14 feet on Tuesday. However, levels hit 15.8 feet by Wednesday morning.

“The Darlington police chief talked to the National Weather Service and their projections were well under what it actually is,” explained Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill.

Gill believes steady rain saturated the earth to the point where it no longer had anywhere to go. While the situation is under control right now, Gill said that will change if the weather changes.

“Most of the road(s) that are going to be flooded right now are flooded and are blocked off. It’s just a matter how long they are going to stay flooded, and the water is not receding very fast,” Gill said. “If it rains the water will just come back up.”

Gill said the people of Darlington are no strangers to flooding. Many business are OK for the time being because they relocated further away from the flooding in previous years. As of Wednesday evening, there are no injuries or major damages to report. 

