Dark Skies Seminar helps train storm spotters, community members

MADISON, Wis. - Wrapping up Tornado and Severe Awareness Week in Wisconsin, severe weather spotters and community members gathered at Madison College on Saturday for the Dark Skies Seminar.

Severe weather spotters identify and report severe weather to the National Weather Service. The seminar included presentations and scenarios to help spotters learn more about severe weather.

"As much as we can provide forecasts and have some of the best weather observations in the world, it still comes down to you making a decision and being able to go, 'Oh I need to prepare for this upcoming tornado,'" organizer Matthew Lazzara said.

Attendees learned more about spotting severe weather and the role of emergency management teams when disaster strikes. Chief Meteorologist Gary Cannalte helped guilde groups through severe weather scenarios.

April marks the beginning of tornado season in Wisconsin, which ends in September.

