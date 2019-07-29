Dane Dems push for Wisconsin to vote blue in 2020 election

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Democrats from the Madison area held a picnic and were strategizing Sunday afternoon.

The Dane Dems held their annual picnic and democratic political leaders, including congressman Mark Pocan, spoke on how they believe Wisconsin's vote in critical for the 2020 election.

"We all know Donald Trump is an awful president," Pocan said. "Wisconsin is one of those states that has a really good chance of flipping blue."

He highlighted what he believes are Trump's flaws, including keeping children at the border.

According to Pocan and Madison mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, the Democratic party has been successful in its recent outreach.

They also said more work needs to happen before the spring and fall elections.

President Trump won Wisconsin in 2016 by 1.77 percent.

