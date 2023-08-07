MADISON, Wis. -- Dane County will begin studying the feasibility of a community-scale manure processing plant, County Executive Joe Parisi announced Monday.
The aim of the project is to reduce phosphorus runoff into the Yahara Chain of Lakes. Parisi set aside $3 million in the 2023 county budget for the effort.
Officials said manure that is spread onto frozen land during the winter can lead to increased phosphorous runoff, which causes algae blooms in the summer.
"As our community has stepped up phosphorus reduction and containment efforts, the more intense rains of climate change have become more frequent," Parisi said. "We need a grander scale solution to address this challenge if we want to reach our phosphorus runoff reduction goals."
County leaders said the best way to fight phosphorus runoff would be to cut down or even end winter spreading. One idea is processing the manure instead.
The county is seeking bids from consultants to evaluate the feasibility of a community manure treatment facility and study potential sites and costs. A group of local farmers and agronomists will help select the consultant.
There are already two manure digesters within the county, located outside Middleton and Waunakee. The facilities convert methane from digested manure into renewable natural gas, which is used by the county as cleaner burning vehicle fuel.
The county estimated that a community plant treating about 300 million gallons of manure annually from 30,000 cows would cut methane emissions by over 100,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide. That's equivalent to the emissions of nearly 22 million miles driven by passenger vehicles.
