Dane County to purchase 82 acres for floodwater storage

MADISON, Wis. - County Executive Joe Parisi announced that Dane County will purchase 82 acres of property to help with floodwater storage in the Yahara Watershed, according to a news release.

The land, which is located in the town of Vienna, will be used to assist with flood management, enhance wetlands and provide space for nature-based outdoor recreation. According to the news release, the land is estimated to hold about 13.4 million gallons of water during a flood.

"We are excited to acquire this land for floodwater storage capacity in the Yahara Watershed and prevent water from being funneled directly into our chain of lakes after heavy rain events," Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said. "My 2020 budget includes $3 million to create the Flood Risk Reduction Fund for purchases just like this, so we can both look for land conservation opportunities that improve stormwater run-off management and create outdoor recreation locations."

According to the release, the land has become a drainage area for nearly 5,000 acres north of Highway V, which the land is located next to. The parcel is ideal for promoting wetland functions for floodwater storage.

