VERONA, Wis. -- Dane County is purchasing 625 acres near Verona for the Sugar River Wildlife Area.
The purchase, announced Tuesday, will be the largest conservation acquisition in Dane County history, County Executive Joe Parisi said.
The property extends from Riverside Road south to Schaller Road and would connect the former Rhiner property to the Sugar River Wildlife Area Davidson Unit. This will amount to a block of approximately 840 acres of county-owned land for wildlife habitat and public restoration.
Once restored, future land covered will include prairie, savanna, wetland, and woodlands.
Future plans for the park include trails, canoe and kayak access on the sugar river, and gravel parking areas.
The snowmobile trail that runs through the property currently will not be affected by the acquisition.
Southern Wisconsin Chapter of Trout Unlimited Vice President Topf Wells said the acquisition would not be possible without the Duerst family. He is excited about the possibility of creating more space for Dane County residents to enjoy nature.
“This is accessible to everyone,” Wells said. “For those of us who fish and hike and hunt out here, we see people from all over Madison. Every sort of economic diversity, ethnic diversity. This is not a playground for the Madison elite. This is really the people’s land and you’re going to see all sorts of wonderful people enjoy it.”
A resolution for Dane County to purchase the property for $12,139,250 will be introduced at Thursday night's county board meeting. It is expected to be approved in the coming weeks.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.